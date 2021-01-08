Mahama Files Motion To Correct Mistake In Election Petition

Presidential candidate of the NDC in the 2020 election, John Dramani Mahama, has filed a motion at the Supreme Court seeking to amend a mistake in his petition challenging the results of the election which he lost.

The motion filed by his lawyer is seeking leave of the Apex Court to amend the relief (f) of the petition where Mr. Mahama mistakenly urged the Supreme Court for an order for another election between him and the Electoral Commission (EC).

The former President’s petition filed on December 30, 2020 placed the EC as the first respondent while President Nana Akufo-Addo is the second respondent.

But the petition in relief (f) was seeking a rerun of the election between Mr. Mahama and the first respondent which on the petition is the EC.

It is this mistake that he is seeking leave of the Apex Court to rectify which he says would not prejudice the case of the respondents if the amendment is granted.

The court is expected to hear the matter on January 14.

Petition

The former President has petitioned the Supreme Court over the results of the 2020 Presidential election which according to the Electoral Commission was won by Nana Akufo-Addo.

Mr. Mahama in his petition is urging the Supreme Court to annul the results of the December polls as none of the candidates who contested the election got the required 50 percent plus one of the total votes cast.

He is also asking the Apex Court for an order of injunction restraining Nana Akufo-Addo holding himself out as President-elect.

Again, the former President wants the court to order the Electoral Commission to organize a second election with himself and Nana Akufo-Addo as the only two candidates.

BY Gibril Abdul Razak