Mahama Gaslighting Nurses Over Allowance

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has sparked controversy with his recent statement urging trainee nurses to focus on securing stable employment rather than relying on allowances. This comes after his administration cancelled nurses’ training allowances during his presidency, only to now criticize the current government for failing to pay the same allowances.

Addressing trainee nurses, former President John Mahama acknowledged their financial struggles but emphasized the importance of long-term employment over temporary allowances. “We know the problems with trainee nurses, and that is why when we were in government, we said we would substitute your allowance with a student loan because we wanted to create more employment opportunities for you. What is important for you is not the allowance; it is to get a job when you finish school,” he stated.

Adding that, “But somebody came and said he would pay the allowances. Unfortunately, it was a scam… Come and pay the nurses you owe them almost 30 months of arrears. Some of them have left school without receiving their allowances, and some of them are going to leave school again without receiving their allowances.”

“…I make a commitment to you that when I come to the hospitals we were building that have been abandoned by this government, we will continue with them. When I come to the agenda 111 hospitals they are building, I will continue and finish them so that we can create more space to be able to absorb all of you when you finish school. This election is between Ghana and NPP.”

The flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress, John Mahama’s sudden change of heart has raised eyebrows, as he previously advocated for replacing allowances with student loans.

Interestingly, Mahama has promised to prioritize job creation in the healthcare sector, ensuring nurses and healthcare workers have stable and rewarding careers.

The former President, who spoke against the construction of the Agenda 111 healthcare facilities currently undertaken by the NPP government, claimed that his administration would continue with the hospital projects and complete the agenda of 111 hospitals to create more job opportunities.

However, his critics argue that Mahama’s promises ring hollow, given his previous actions.

Background History:

During John Mahama’s presidency, the recruitment of nurses was marked by controversy and challenges.

In 2014, Mahama’s administration introduced a new policy that replaced the traditional nursing training allowance with a student loan scheme, which was met with resistance from nursing trainees.

They argued that the loan scheme would lead to financial hardship and discourage people from pursuing careers in nursing.

Despite the opposition, Mahama’s administration implemented the policy, and nursing trainees were forced to take loans to finance their education.

However, the loan scheme was plagued by challenges, including delays in disbursement and inadequate funding.

In 2015, Mahama’s administration announced plans to recruit 20,000 nurses to address a shortage of healthcare workers in the country.

The recruitment process was marred by controversy, with allegations of favouritism and corruption.

Many nursing trainees who completed their studies were not recruited, while others who had connections with government officials were given priority

The situation led to widespread protests and demonstrations by nursing trainees, who demanded fairness and transparency in the recruitment process.

Despite these challenges, Mahama’s administration continued to tout its achievements in the healthcare sector, including the recruitment of nurses.

However, the controversy surrounding the recruitment process and the challenges faced by nursing trainees under the loan scheme remain a dark spot on Mahama’s legacy in the healthcare sector.

It is worth noting that the current administration has reversed the loan scheme and reinstated the nursing training allowance, a move that has been welcomed by nursing trainees and healthcare professionals.

– BY Daniel Bampoe