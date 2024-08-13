Kwadwo Sheldon Exposes NDC Over Coaching On Questions

Kwadwo Sheldon

Ghanaian YouTuber, Kwadwo Sheldon, has sparked controversy with his claims that former President John Dramani Mahama’s recent youth engagement at the Bukom Boxing Arena was staged.

According to Sheldon, he was invited to the event with the condition that he would ask John Mahama a pre-scripted question.

He revealed that he was told to stick to a pre-approved question, which he rejected, opting instead to play FIFA.

Sheldon took to social media platform ‘X’ (formerly Twitter) to share his experience, stating that the event organizers wanted him to ask a specific question and were not interested in his personal questions.

His post has raised questions about the authenticity of Mahama’s youth engagement and whether the former president had prior knowledge of the questions he was asked.

This accusation casts doubt on Mahama’s recent media engagements, where he was praised for his openness to being questioned by journalists.

Sheldon’s claims have put pressure on Mahama’s team to address the situation and clarify the true nature of the event.

However, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not yet responded to Sheldon’s allegations.

-BY Daniel Bampoe