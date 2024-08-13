IPC Celebrates Gen Overseer @60

Participants receiving treatment. INSET: Rev. Dr. Bernard Mensa Adams

In commemoration of the 60th birthday celebration of the General Overseer of the International Palace Church (IPC), Rev. Dr. Bernard Mensa Adams, a medical health screening exercise was organised for members across the church’s branches and residents last Sunday.

The screening of members was a demonstration of the church’s concern for members’ physical well-being, reflecting God’s love and educating members about health risks, prevention, and early detection.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with DAILY GUIDE, Rev. Dr. Bernard Mensa Adams said organising the health screening exercises is a testament to the church’s commitment to holistic care and service, reflecting God’s love and care for humanity. This aims to address both spiritual and physical health, reflecting the church’s holistic approach to wellness.

Referring to 1 Corinthians 6:19-20, he stated, “The Bible says our body is the temple of the Holy Spirit if God works through our body, then it is important that we take good care of our body. Our philosophy as a church is living practical and balanced Christian life, so we don’t deal only with the spirit or soul, or the body but we deal with all.”

Rev. Dr. Bernard Mensa Adams also added that the medical screening gives the church the opportunity to identify and assist members with underlying health conditions, which extend the church’s mission beyond spiritual needs, serving the community’s physical needs.

“Every month we have our doctors and nurses who educate the church on how to take care of their body either on diabetes, high blood pressure among others that we think can be helpful. So as a church we are very mindful of the well-being of members,” he added.

IPC Health Team Lead, Racheal Hesse Matey, on her part stated that with over a thousand participants screened on the day, the exercise revealed a concerning number of individuals with high blood pressure and elevated sugar levels, prompting the health team to provide emergency medications to stabilise these conditions before referring patients for further care.

“We noticed many attendees suffering from menstrual disorders and other health issues,” said Racheal Hesse. “Our goal is not only to focus on spiritual growth but also to ensure that our members maintain their physical health.”

The event featured various health professionals, including dentists, nutritionists, and nurses, who provided screenings and educational resources. Attendees received valuable information on proper nutrition to combat obesity and related health issues. “Regular medical checkups are essential,” she emphasised. “We encourage everyone to visit a healthcare provider at least once or twice a year for routine screenings. Early detection can prevent serious complications down the line.”

In addition to general health screenings, eye examinations were conducted, addressing a critical area often overlooked by individuals. The IPC also collaborated with the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) to assist members in enrolling onto the scheme, ensuring they can access government healthcare services.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke