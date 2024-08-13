Illegal Lotto Operators Drain Ghana’s Economy – Sammi Awuku

Sammi Awuku

Ghana’s economy is losing a staggering GH¢1 billion annually to illegal lottery operators, according to the Director General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA), Sammi Awuku.

This significant revenue loss undermines the country’s efforts to mobilize funds for development projects and public services.

The NLA has identified approximately 780 illegal lottery companies operating in Ghana, which not only evade taxes but also deprive the government of much-needed revenue. This illegal industry is estimated to be worth GH¢1.8 billion annually, with operators pocketing a significant chunk.

Speaking before the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, Sammi Awuku attributes the challenge in curbing these illegal operations to political interference, as many of these companies have affiliations with major political parties. This has led to a lack of decisive action, allowing the illegal operators to thrive.

He explained that “In the Supreme Court decision, they asked the NLA to also be fair and allow people to participate. However, they should be fair and transparent in their regulation. So, yes, we have activities of illegal lottery, it is the biggest monster in the room, and it will need a bipartisan effort to root out.”

“You go after these illegal lottery operators, and they are more or less political affiliations to the two major political parties in Ghana. Mr. Chairman, respectfully, your party and my party. You keep having pleas from both sides, but we have been resolute. So, we have been resolute in stamping our feet.”

“We have an estimated 780 illegal operating lottery companies in Ghana. Ghana’s lottery field is estimated by the World Lottery Association to reach 1.8 billion cedis a year. Out of this, about a billion is in the hands of the illegals. They don’t pay taxes.”

“You don’t own them, You go after them, and it becomes a political matter. But now we have decided that in helping us get to that revenue mobilization point if you are not licensed to operate the lottery, we won’t allow you to operate,” Sammy Awuku said.

He explained that NLA is taking a firm stance, resolving to prevent unlicensed operators from conducting lottery activities.

This move aims to reclaim the lost revenue and ensure fairness and transparency in the industry. By doing so, Ghana can tap into the significant potential of the lottery industry to support national development.

BY Daniel Bampoe