Afia Akoto Explains Why Dr Bawumia’s Islamic Faith Is A Strength for Ghana

In a display of interfaith solidarity, Maame Afia Akoto, a devoted Christian and member of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s campaign team, has wholeheartedly endorsed the Muslim Presidential candidate as the most suitable leader to unite Ghana.

Speaking at the Boadua Lorry Station in the Akwatia Constituency during Dr. Bawumia’s Eastern Regional campaign tour, Afia Akoto highlighted the candidate’s unwavering commitment to supporting the Christian community, despite his Islamic faith.

The former Deputy CEO of MASLOC, Afia Akoto’s endorsement shatters the conventional wisdom that a Muslim leader cannot effectively represent the interests of Christians.

Instead, she passionately argues that Dr. Bawumia’s faith is a remarkable strength, demonstrating his exceptional ability to transcend religious boundaries and unite the country.

By emphasizing Dr. Bawumia’s generosity and consistent presence at Christian events, Akoto showcases his dedication to building bridges between different faith communities.

Her personal experience as a Christian working alongside Dr. Bawumia has convinced her that he is the leader Ghana needs to move forward.

Maame Afia Akoto believes that Dr Bawumia’s unique blend of Islamic values and commitment to unity makes him the ideal candidate to bring about positive change.

She asserts that his leadership will not only unite Ghana but also foster a sense of inclusivity and harmony among the diverse religious groups in the country.

In her speech, Akoto noted that Dr. Bawumia’s presence at Christian events is not merely symbolic but a testament to his genuine commitment to unity.

She recalled instances where Dr. Bawumia has generously supported Christian causes, demonstrating his willingness to go beyond religious boundaries to serve the greater good.

However, she urged Ghanaians to vote massively for the Presidential Candidate of the ruling NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on 7th December to transform the fortunes of Ghana.

-BY Daniel Bampoe