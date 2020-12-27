Mahama Hosts Christmas Party For Kids

Former President John Mahama apparently buried his bitterness over the recent election defeat he suffered to incumbent President Nana Akufo-Addo, as he organized a Christmas party.

Mr Mahama’s Christmas party was primarily for children.

In attendance at the party held in Accra were Mr Mahama’s wife, Lordina and his kids including his darling daughter, Farida, whom he has been crisscrossing the country with in recent time.

Also participating in the fun games at the Christmas party was Mr. Mahama’s running-mate for the December 7, 2020 presidential elections, Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang.

Watch a video from the party below

By Melvin Tarlue