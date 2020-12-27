Gabby Otchere writes on NDC Presidential Election Conundrum

The presidential election petition conundrum to be settled before next Thursday:

(1) What if the evidence you believe you have gathered is similar to the ones that, in 2013, you argued forcefully in court against and convinced the Supreme Court then to rule the case in your favour and that judicial precedent set was in fact the first and last time a similar case was brought before the Court?

(2) How are you, in principle and in practice, to convince the same court to depart from its own majority decision, which favoured you then?

(3) But, even worse than the 2012 petition, assuming you know from your audit of the pink sheets that you do not have enough evidence to disturb the over 500,000 margin in order to make a material or substantial difference to the results as declared on Dec 9, what do you do?

(4) What if the defendant (the other party) has also found similar infractions which it can use against you – all of similar kind and weight?

(5) You have made a lot of noise that you won but a victim of a rigged election. You know, from your own pink sheets, that the evidence doesn’t support what you have made your supporters believe. Now, you want to contest again in 2024.

(a) Do you go to court to waste the court’s time and leave it to the judges to eventually judge the case against you or (b) do you do the honourable thing and call it quits, stop the farce to focus on your next presidential bid?

These are matters you can bet are being pondered over right now by an elite group of experts and “expectants” as you read this post. Spare a thought for them.