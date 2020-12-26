MTN Supports Babies Born on X’mas Day

The Eastern Regional branch of MTN Ghana has donated hampers worth thousands of Ghana cedis to new babies born on December 25 and their nursing mothers at the Regional Hospital, St Joseph hospital and SDA hospital on Saturday, December 26 in Koforidua.

The hampers contained baby toiletries such as wipes, diapers, tissues, powder, bathing and washing soaps, baby dolls among others.

In all 20 nursing mothers who delivered on Xmas day, December 25 benefited from the company’s social responsibilities in line with their end of year annual support to newborns on Christmas day.

Presenting the items, Mohammed Haruna Yamba, Eastern Regional controller for Mobile Money implementations said the donations form part of their corporate social responsibilities and the wide support to help improve healthcare in general and maternal health care as well.

He said it is also done simultaneously across leading hospitals in the 16 regions of the country to help put smiles on mothers who delivered on December 25 stressing that the day is special and memorable therefore there’s the need to support these wonderful mothers who go through a lot during labour.

On her part, Kathlyn Nyassingbe, the Midwifery Officer and acting Deputy Matron at the O&G Department of the Regional Hospital thanked the MTN team for such kind gesture towards new babies.

She disclosed that 15 babies were born on December 25 before noon adding that there were 7 boys and 8 girls making up the number 15.

“We had 15 mothers who gave birth yesterday that’s 25 but two of them have been discharged because they had no problem and we had to discharge them to make some space available after we saw that they were responding positively after 6 hours of delivery,” she added.

She pleaded with cooperate bodies to help ease congestions at the maternity halls by supporting them to renovate the hall and help expand the beds.

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Koforidua