NDC Heads To Court On Wednesday Over Election Results

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will be going to court on Wednesday, December 30, 2020, to challenge the results of the December 7, 2020 presidential and parliamentary elections results.

December 30th is the final day

of the mandated 21-days given under electoral laws for any aggrieved party in the election to file a legal challenge of the process.

A member of the NDC’s legal team, Rockson Nelson Defeamekpor, made the revelation in interview on Joynews Newsfile, hosted by Samson Lardy Anyenini.

According to him, NDC will be challenging both the presidential and parliamentary elections.

“We’ll go to court. We’ve made that clear… Certainly, by Wednesday, all these matters would be placed before the court,” according to him.

By Melvin Tarlue