Mahama Is Destroying NDC – Koku Anyidoho Fires

Former Deputy General Secretary of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Koku Anyidoho who was sacked from the party has heavily descended on the former President, John Dramani Mahama, describing him as an opportunist who is seeking to destroy the party.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Atta Mills Institute, who took the former president to the cleaners on his Twitter handle posted that “Unlike the two Presidents from the NDC, Mr. Mahama, has not helped the NDC”.

According to him, “Jerry John Rawlings built the NDC: John Evans Atta-Mills re-built the NDC! Some pretender; who came from the Peoples Heritage Party (PHP), in 1996, as an opportunist to join the NDC thinks he/she can destroy the NDC? Torfiakwa…”.

Mr. Anyidoho was recently sacked from the NDC party for engaging in what the leadership of the party, the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) described as anti-party behavior.

Koku Anyidoho last week wrote to the General Secretary of the party, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, whom he served under, to furnish him with the record of indiscipline for which he said led to his expulsion from the party.

He was also demanding the supposed expulsion letter to “enable me to advise myself on the subsequent action(s), that I need to take”.

The letter is apparently in reply to Mr. Asiedu Nketia’s letter of expulsion addressed to Mr. Anyidoho on Tuesday, July 27.

In his letter, the party said Mr. Anyidoho was found guilty of “misconduct” and “anti-party behavior” by the disciplinary committee, a decision upheld by the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) of the party.

But in his letter dated Monday, August 2, 2021, the late Mills’ darling boy admits that all communications by his former boss may be referring to him though not receiving any official correspondence on all the allegations.

Mr. Anyidoho insists that he has never infringed upon the constitution of the party, adding that “I do not have any history of indiscipline per the records of the party.”

He then told the party that ” I remain a loyal member of the National Democratic Congress”.

BY Daniel Bampoe