Mahama Is Going To Be President, Whether You Like It Or Not – Asiedu Nketiah

In a bold statement, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, National Chairman of the Opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), declared that Ghanaians will make John Mahama president again, regardless of opposition.

This assertion comes ahead of the December 7 polls, with the NDC expressing confidence in their victory.

Asiedu Nketiah’s statement was made at the party’s final rally, where he urged party supporters and Ghanaians to vote massively for the NDC.

He emphasized that the people of Ghana have decided to return Mahama to the presidency, whether his opponents like it or not.

This declaration is not entirely surprising, given Mahama’s history in Ghanaian politics.

As a member of the NDC, Mahama has served as President of Ghana from 2012 to 2017, Vice President from 2009 to 2012, and Member of Parliament for the Bole/Bamboi Constituency from 1997 to 2009.

Mahama’s tenure was also criticized for corruption, economic mismanagement, and a decline in living standards causing his humiliated defeat.

Asiedu Nketiah’s statement has sparked mixed reactions, with some viewing it as a confident assertion of the NDC’s chances, while others see it as a threat to democracy.

In the words of Asiedu Nketiah, “Let us protect that vote until it becomes a declaration…The message is loud and clear, and that message which I want to deliver to His Excellency John Mahama is that the people of Ghana have decided to return you to the Presidency whether you like it or not.”

BY Daniel Bampoe