Allotey Jacobs Jabs Mahama: Is This the Kind Of Leadership You Want To Return To?

Former Central Regional NDC Chairman, Bern Allotey Jacobs, has launched a scathing attack on former President John Mahama, questioning his leadership style and the impact of his policies on Ghanaians.

Allotey Jacobs, who has been vocal about his concerns regarding John Mahama’s presidency, has highlighted the devastating effects of “Dumsor,” a period of persistent power outages that led to the loss of over 5 million jobs during Mahama’s tenure.

In a post on Facebook, Allotey Jacobs pointed out that Mahama’s government took Ghana to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a loan, which came with stringent conditions, including an embargo on employment in the public sector for five years.

This, Allotey Jacobs argued, had far-reaching consequences for Ghanaians, who struggled to make ends meet as a result of the lack of job opportunities.

The cancellation of teachers’ and nurses’ training allowances, Allotey Jacobs noted, added to the hardship, making it difficult for parents to afford school fees due to the high cost of education.

However, despite these challenges, Mahama’s government was criticized for prioritizing the interests of its ministers, paying them double salaries for four years using taxpayers’ money.

The government also faced allegations of using public funds to purchase houses and cars for its officials.

Allotey Jacobs’ criticism of Mahama’s leadership is not new, but his latest statement has sparked a heated debate about the kind of leadership Ghana needs.

“Is this the kind of leadership you want to return to?” Jacobs asked, urging Ghanaians to reconsider their choice of leadership.

In contrast, Allotey Jacobs has endorsed Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential candidate, as a leader with integrity and a proven track record of economic management.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s experience as an economist and banker, Allotey Jacobs argued, makes him better equipped to navigate Ghana’s complex economic challenges.

