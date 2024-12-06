Company Fakes Bawumia Messages: Ghana Police Service Urged To Investigate

A disturbing report has emerged, alleging that a company called mNotify is sending fake text messages in the name of Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Presidential candidate of the ruling New Patriotic Party, NPP.

The report, made openly to the Ghana Police Service, demands an investigation into the matter.

According to the report, mNotify Company Limited, located at MQ6V+857 Westlands, 8 Ataa Naate Street, Westlands Blvd, Haatso, is behind the fake messages.

The NPP youth wing has also vowed to storm the company’s offices for a confrontation.

This development raises concerns about the misuse of technology for political gain.

In the past, there have been instances of fake news and disinformation being spread through various channels.

The alleged involvement of a company in sending fake messages in the name of a high-ranking government official is particularly troubling.

Dr. Bawumia has been a prominent figure in Ghanaian politics, and his comments have often been subject to fact-checking.

BY Daniel Bampoe