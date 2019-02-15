Mahama Lied To Diplomats?

Former President John Mahama

IT APPEARS former President John Mahama’s presentations to the diplomatic community on Wednesday, February 13, 2019, was a mix of lies and truths.

Mr. Mahama hosted the diplomatic community in Accra to present the National Democratic Congress position on the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election shootings and in the process showed about two videos to the diplomats.

In one of the videos, the former President claimed, was at the funeral of the late New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, Emmanuel Agyarko.

Whilst making reference to the funeral video, Mr. Mahama alleged some persons captured on the tape were hoodlums of the NPP, claiming that one of the male hoodlums was wearing an earring and so cannot be said to be a national security operative as he believe male personnel of the Ghana Police Service do not wear earrings.

In the second video, Mr. Mahama told the diplomats that same hoodlums who attended the funeral of the late MP were brought to Accra on January 31, 2019 to provide security for the NPP’s candidate for the by-election, Lydia Seyram Alhassan who is the spouse of the deceased lawmaker.

But it is turning out the funeral video was for a dead police officer who was shot and killed by armed robbers at Manso Nkwanta in the Ashanti Region.

DGN Online’s checks have revealed that the Lance Corporal who was with the Special Weapons and Tactics Unit (SWAT) of the Ghana Police Service was killed in July 2018 whilst onboard a Sprinter Bus with other police officers.

It further suggested that the Sprinter Bus was registered AC-644-15 and was attacked in July by the armed robbers wielding guns at the outskirts of Ayirebikrom.

The former President has started facing attacks on social media for ‘misleading’ the diplomatic community.

A Ghanaian named Ernest Gyabaa, sharing his view on the video showings, shared details about how the funeral video belonged to the late cop.

According to Gyabaa, one of the videos John Manama showed to the diplomats claiming it happened during the late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko’s funeral is a palpable falsehood.

He said indeed that video shown was a funeral of the late policeman killed at Manso Nkwanta.

He added that the funeral of the late cop was held at Akuapem Adukrom on 18th August 2018.

According to him, indeed even the ground used for Mr. Agyarko’s funeral was not grassed.

Mr. Agyarko was buried on January 28, 2019 at Odumase Krobo. He died in the US in November 2018.

BY Melvin Tarlue & Jamila Akweley Okertchiri