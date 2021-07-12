Mahama, Lordina, Amissah Arthur’s Salaries revealed

Former President John Mahama (right) and the late former vice president Amissah Arthur

The salaries earned by former President John Mahama, former vice president Amissah Arthur and their spouses have been revealed.

A finance ministry document showed the amounts earned by Mr Mahama, his late vice and their wives.

Mr Mahama was Ghc 15,972 in 2012; Ghc 22,464 in 2013, Ghc 24,710 in 2014, Ghc 27,181 in 2015 and Ghc 29,899 in 2016.

Mr Amissah Arthur earned Ghc 14,375 monthly in 2012 as salary; Ghc 20,218 in 2013; Ghc 22,239 in 2014, Ghc 24,463 in 2015 and Ghc 26,909 in 2016.

Below is the chart showing the full Salaries structure

By Melvin Tarlue