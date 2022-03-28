Mahama Meets Asantehene… At Manhyia

Otumfuo, ex-President Mahama and Ofosu-Ampofo in a photograph after the meeting

FORMER PRESIDENT John Dramani Mahama has held talks with the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II.

The meeting was held at the seat of the Asante Monarch, the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi some days ago, and was reportedly held in-camera, so the topics that the two dignitaries discussed are still sketchy.

Reports indicated that Mr. Mahama was accompanied to the meeting by some NDC gurus in the Ashanti Region. The former president’s delegation included the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The Ashanti Regional Chairman of the NDC, Augustus Nana Akwasi Andrews and other party kingpins were also present.

In a Facebook post, Ofosu-Ampofo noted that Mr. Mahama graced NDC Ashanti Regional Outreach Programme. According to him, the former president, after the party event, decided to visit the Asantehene for some discussions.

“The Ashanti Regional Outreach Programme ended successfully with an exit meeting which was attended by H.E. John Dramani Mahama.

“It was followed by a courtesy call on His Royal Majesty, Otumfuo Osei Tutu at the Manhyia Palace,” he disclosed.

Ofosu-Ampofo, however, did not disclose what Mr. Mahama and Otumfuo discussed during the meeting.

He only lauded the NDC Regional, Constituency and Branch Executives, for taking part in the historic exercise.

The NDC Chairman confidently urged NDC members to unite and win election 2024, saying, “2024 is Possible Together!”