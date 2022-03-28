…And Kumasi Went Dead After Stars-Super Eagles Stalemate

The massive crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium. INSET: Otto Addo (R) in a hearty chat with FA boss Kurt Okraku (L) and his lieutenant after yesterday’s training

KUMASI WAS virtually turned into a ghost city after the Black Stars of Ghana and the Super Eagles of Nigeria played a goalless game on Friday evening.

Soccer fans and residents of the city were in high hopes of seeing the Black Stars beat their opponents in the first leg of the FIFA 2022 World Cup, but it wasn’t to be.

The Black Stars, backed by a packed-to-capacity-crowd at the Baba Yara Stadium, started on a brilliant note, as they probed for an early goal to unsettle the Nigerians.

Despite having a lion’s share of possession, especially in midfield where skipper Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus operated, the Black Stars could not create many chances.

However, in the 34th minute, Ghana came very close to breaking the deadlock as Issahaku Abdul Fatau’s thunderous goal bound strike was parried away.

As the game progressed, the expectant Ghanaian fans became frustrated, so they piled pressure on Coach Otto Addo to change Jordan Ayew, who was unanimous in the game.

The Black Stars then made a late charge in the Super Eagles’ territory to snatch a late winner, but the visitors stood firm till the end, as the game ended without a goal.

At the end of proceedings, the boisterous city of Kumasi was virtually ‘dead’, as the Ghanaian fans looked dejected and disappointed as they headed to their various homes.

Sadly, most of the merrymaking events that were planned in Kumasi on Friday night were called off at the eleventh-hour, following the drawn game.

Meanwhile, the Black Stars have since flown out to Abuja, Nigeria to face the Super Eagles in the return fixture tomorrow.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi