Mahama Nominates Haruna Iddrisu As Education Minister

In a move that has sent shockwaves of excitement among NDC supporters, President John Dramani Mahama has nominated a new batch of ministers to serve in his government.

Among the notable appointees are Haruna Iddrisu, a seasoned politician and lawyer, and Kwame Governs Agbodza, a Ghanaian architect and politician.

According to a statement released by the Presidency, Haruna Iddrisu, who has extensive experience in Parliament, having served as Minister for Employment and Labour Relations and Minister for Communications, has been nominated to serve as minister of education. Iddrisu’s appointment is seen as a strategic move by Mahama to tap into his wealth of experience and expertise.

Kwame Agbodza, on the other hand, brings his expertise in architectural design and project management to the table.

As the Member of Parliament for Adaklu, Agbodza has risen through the parliamentary ranks, serving as Deputy Ranking Member, Ranking Member, Minority Chief Whip, and now Majority Chief Whip of the 9th Parliament.

Other notable appointees include Wilbert Petty Brentum, Eduamoah Ekow Panyin Okyere, and Joseph Nelson, who have been nominated as Regional Ministers for Western North, Central Western, and Western regions, respectively.

The appointments are subject to parliamentary approval, and the nominees are expected to undergo vetting in the coming days.

This development comes as Mahama begins to assemble his team for his second term in office, having previously served as President from 2012 to 2017.

During his first term, Mahama’s government was known for its efforts to promote economic growth, improve infrastructure, and enhance social services.

The appointments of Haruna Iddrisu and Kwame Agbodza are seen as a positive move by Mahama to bring experienced and skilled individuals into his government.

-BY Daniel Bampoe