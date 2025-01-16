From Africa to the World—Mansa Musa Epic Musical Theatre Hits the Stage

One of the most colourful and interesting periods in ancient West African history is set to be relived in an epic musical theatre production titled “Mansa Musa and the Trail of Lost Gold, The Prelude”.

This spectacular 150 cast and crew African production created by Ghanaian theatre maestro Chief Moomen, will premiere at the National Theatre of Ghana on Friday 24th January 2025 at 7:30pm; the first in a series of world premieres across Africa, Europe, America, The Middle East and Asia.

“Mansa Musa and the Trail of Lost Gold, The Prelude” is a unique African musical theatre production where a group of young heroes and heroines embark on a fascinating adventure back in time to discover the lost gold of Mansa Musa, an ancient West African ruler of the Mali Empire said to be, possibly, the richest man to have ever lived. The production is a prelude to three other productions that provide a fascinating journey through the ancient empires of Ghana, Mali and Songhai.

This musical is a product of The Mansa World, an ambitious storytelling project seeking to produce epic blockbuster content on African history and heritage for the global market. It is produced by Bambu Heritage Productions, promoted by Masala Corporation, supported by Oakwood Green Africa and partnered by UNESCO.