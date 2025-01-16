Sammi Awuku Gives Back To Constituents

Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency in the Eastern Region, Sammi Awuku, has commended the old students of Presbyterian College of Education (PCE) for their remarkable contribution to the development of the PCE Demonstration Primary School.

The old students generously funded the construction of a two-unit classroom block and a 10-seater toilet facility, transforming the school and positively impacting the lives of countless students.

Sammi Awuku, praised the old students’ vision and generosity, emphasizing that their efforts have not only improved the school’s infrastructure but also inspired a sense of unity and love among the community.

Sammi Awuku also contributed to the school’s ongoing development by supporting the paving of the assembly grounds.

This is not Awuku’s first contribution to education in the Akuapem North municipality.

Previously, he donated educational materials, including 2,202 mathematical sets and mock examination papers, to support BECE candidates in the municipality.

Additionally, he donated 120 computers and 600 dual desks to schools and key institutions within his constituency, aiming to enhance digital literacy and improve learning conditions.

His commitment to education and community development has been consistent, and his efforts have been well-received by local leaders and community members.