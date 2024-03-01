Mahama Picks Jane Again

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has picked Prof. Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang as his running mate for the 2024 presidential election.

A University Don and former Education Minister, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang, who was the running mate of former President Mahama in the 2020 election, is said to have been nominated again by the former President and presented to the Council of Elders at a meeting yesterday in Accra.

Other names that were rumoured to partner John Mahama apart from Jane Opoku-Agyemang included former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Dr. Nii Moi Thompson, and Member of Parliament for Asunafo, Eric Opoku, and retired Police Commissioner, Nathan Kofi Boakye.

Other possible names of running mate also included former Kumasi Mayor Kojo Bonsu and the NDC Member of Parliament for Korle Klottey Constituency, Zanetor Agyemang-Rawlings.

Meanwhile, a statement issued earlier this week and signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, said that the presidential candidate has to nominate a running mate in accordance with Article 45 of the NDC Constitution.

According to the General Secretary, the party would later convene a meeting on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at 11 am, to deliberate on the nomination and subsequently meet the National Executive Council at 2 pm where the selected running mate would be announced.

Fifi Kwetey further stated that the running mate to be chosen by the party would bring a wealth of experience, expertise and dedication to the party’s campaign, which would align with Mahama’s vision aimed at transforming the country.

He assured that additional details regarding the meetings would be promptly communicated to all concerned parties, while expressing gratitude to the party’s supporters for their steadfast loyalty and unwavering commitment to “join hands and embark on this journey towards a brighter future for Ghana”.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah