Mahama Pledges Six Stadia For Newly Created Regions

President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to construct six modern sports stadia in Ghana’s newly created regions, as part of efforts to promote sports development and equitable infrastructure across the country.

Speaking during a stop in the Western North Region on his “Thank You Tour,” Mahama disclosed that the Ministry of Sports and Recreation is spearheading the planning and design phase of the project.

“Under the Ministry of Sports and Recreation, modern sports stadia will be built in the six newly created regions, as well as in other regions that currently lack such infrastructure,” he told a gathering of traditional leaders and residents.

The initiative aims to address longstanding disparities in access to quality sporting facilities, especially in under-resourced areas. By expanding infrastructure, the plan seeks to nurture talent and create more opportunities for youth participation in sports.

The six beneficiary regions — Western North, Oti, North East, Bono East, Savannah, and Ahafo — were established following a 2018 national referendum, increasing Ghana’s administrative regions from ten to sixteen. The creation of these regions was intended to enhance local governance and spur development at the grassroots level.

BY Wletsu Ransford