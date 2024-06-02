Mahama Pledges to Legalize “Okada” Operations If Elected In December 2024

John Mahama

John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has reaffirmed his commitment to legalizing the operations of commercial motorbike, popularly known as “Okada,” if elected in the upcoming 2024 gener al elections.

Mahama highlighted this pledge during a meeting with motorbike riders in Ashaiman on Friday, May 31, 2024.

The NDC’s initiative to formalize the “Okada” business, which was put on hold following their defeat in the 2020 elections, has resurfaced ahead of the next electoral contest. Addressing the gathering, Mahama emphasized that the party has incorporated the legalization of Okada activities into its 2024 manifesto.

Critiquing the current government for failing to deliver on its promise to replace motorbikes with cars, Mahama accused them of propagating falsehoods.

He assured the riders that under an NDC administration, the Okada industry would be legalized and regulated to ensure safety and security for all participants.

Mahama drew attention to the escalating unemployment rate since he vacated office in 2016, contrasting the figures between his tenure and the present administration led by Akufo-Addo-Bawumia. According to him, over 1.7 million individuals are engaged in Okada business, a sector that could have contributed significantly to the country’s jobless population if it had been abolished.

In outlining the NDC’s agenda for the sector, Mahama underscored the importance of proper training, licensing, and adherence to regulations once Okada operations are formally recognized. He indicated plans to collaborate with the National Road Safety Commission to provide training programs for riders across different regions for enhanced road safety.

As he urged motorbike riders to uphold discipline and comply with forthcoming regulations, Mahama assured them of the NDC’s support in obtaining licenses and fostering a conducive environment for their trade.

The former President’s declaration signals a pivotal commitment to addressing the concerns and aspirations of Okada riders if the NDC secures victory in the 2024 general elections.

By Vincent Kubi