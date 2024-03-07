Mahama Presents Running Mate To NDC’s NEC Today

In accordance with the National Democratic Congress (NDC) constitution, the party’s leader and flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama, is scheduled to meet with the NDC National Executive Committee (NEC) today March 7, 2024 to officially submit his nomination for Running Mate.

Earlier this morning, Mahama presented his nominee to the Council of Elders, a critical step in the party’s preparations for the upcoming general elections.

The NDC constitution mandates the party’s presidential candidate to nominate a running mate in consultation with the National Executive Committee and the National Council of Elders.

Mahama and the NDC expressed their strong commitment that will work tirelessly to advance the interests of the Ghanaian people and guide the country towards recovery and a prosperous future.

Selecting a Running Mate is a crucial decision, and Mahama is confident that his nominee embodies the values and vision of the NDC and will contribute to a successful electoral campaign.

As the leader of the NDC, Mahama remains dedicated to representing the interests of all Ghanaians and working towards building the Ghana that they envision together.

By Vincent Kubi