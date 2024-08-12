Mahama Promises Free Tertiary Education

John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Mahama, who previously funded over 40 advertisements opposing the Free Senior High School (SHS) policy and terminated the teacher and nursing trainees allowances, is now pledging free tertiary education for first-year students.

This promise comes despite his administration’s track record of failed promises and contradictory actions on education.

In 2012, Mahama’s administration promised to increase the capitation grant, but failed to deliver. He also promised to build 200 community day senior high schools, but only 23 were completed.

Additionally, Mahama’s administration promised to provide free school uniforms, but this promise was never fulfilled.

Moreover, Mahama’s administration terminated the teacher trainee allowance, citing financial constraints.

The move was widely criticized by teacher trainees and opposition parties, who argued that it would discourage people from pursuing careers in teaching.

Despite these failed promises, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is now pledging to make the first year of university tuition-free for all students in public institutions.

The NDC has also promised certification for artisans nationwide.

According to the NDC, the policy aims to ease the financial burden on parents and ensure accessible higher education.

However, critics argue that Mahama’s previous actions contradict his current promise.

They point out that his administration’s termination of the teacher trainee allowance and opposition to Free SHS policy demonstrate a lack of commitment to education.

Others have also questioned the source of funding for Mahama’s proposed free tertiary education program, having publicly indicated that free SHS is gulping more money than expected.

They argue that his administration’s track record of mismanaging the economy and accumulating debt makes it unlikely that he can deliver on his promise.

The NDC also promise to implement a “Step-Up Certification Policy” for artisans has also raised eyebrows.

According to the NDC, the initiative aims to allow artisans to attend technical universities, hone their skills, and earn certifications in their respective fields.

However, critics argue that this promise is similar to Mahama’s previous pledge to establish a “Skills Development Fund”, which was never fulfilled.

