Mahama Promises Muslims Islamic Bank

In a bid to support the Muslim community in Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama has announced plans to introduce Islamic banking instruments in the country.

According to him, the move is part of his government’s efforts to fulfill promises made to the Muslim community during the election campaign.

At the National Muslim Prayer and Thanksgiving service held at the National Mosque in Kanda, Accra, President Mahama reaffirmed his commitment to supporting the Muslim community.

He revealed that discussions with the Bank of Ghana are set to begin on how to introduce Islamic banking instruments into the country’s banking and financial system.

This development is expected to provide Muslim individuals and businesses with access to financial services that align with their religious beliefs.

In addition to introducing Islamic banking, President Mahama also pledged to reduce Hajj fares significantly, making the pilgrimage more accessible to the Muslim community.

He said a five-member Hajj task force has been established to negotiate lower travel costs and make arrangements for as many Ghanaian Muslims as possible to undertake the pilgrimage.

Other promises made by the government include granting an extra holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr, protecting the rights of Muslim women to wear the hijab in public, and increasing the number of Arabic teachers.

The NDC government also plans to establish the Soiya Fund, a microcredit scheme to support families in underprivileged Muslim communities.

-BY Daniel Bampoe