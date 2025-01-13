Atebubu Drivers Attack Police Station

A wave of outrage swept through the Atebubu Amantin Municipality in the Bono East Region as drivers took to the streets to protest the growing number of armed robbery attacks on the Atebubu-Amantin road.

The demonstrations, which turned violent, were sparked by the brutal killing of a 75-year-old driver by suspected armed robbers on the night of Friday, January 10.

The tragic incident, which occurred around 10 pm, marked the latest in a series of violent attacks targeting drivers in the area.

Report said many of the drivers, are already frustrated by the constant threat of armed robbery, accused the police of neglecting their duty to ensure their safety.

“We’re going through a lot here in Atebubu,” one driver lamented. “Armed robbers attack us almost every day, even when we’re going to our farms. We don’t understand what the police are doing about it.”

The drivers’ anger boiled over as they stormed the local police station, demanding that the authorities take more effective action to tackle the rising wave of armed robbery in the area.

The protesters damaged a police vehicle, escalating an already volatile situation.

The Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) was also criticized for focusing more on stopping drivers to collect fines than preventing armed robbery attacks.

The Atebubu Amantin Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) secretary, George Mensah, echoed the drivers’ frustration, saying, “These robbers are bold enough to strike in broad daylight. In the last few months, six drivers have been killed”.

“We’ve all agreed that we will not work until something is done to stop this.”

The drivers’ strike caused major disruptions, with many passengers left stranded.

The situation was finally defused with the intervention of military personnel, who helped restore order.

However, the tensions remain high, with the drivers insisting that they will not return to work until their safety is guaranteed and the authorities take more effective action to tackle the rising wave of armed robbery in Atebubu Amantin.

-BY Daniel Bampoe