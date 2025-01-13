Mahama Sacks All Boards

In a move consistent with the Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012 (Act 845), President John Dramani Mahama has formally terminated the appointments of all members of statutory boards, corporations, commissions, and councils made by his predecessor, Nana Akufo-Addo, or former Ministers of State.

This decision takes effect from January 7, 2025, following Mahama’s assumption of office.

The Presidential (Transition) Act, 2012, mandates that all appointees of the former President or Ministers of State vacate their positions upon the transition of power.

This provision ensures a seamless transfer of power and allows the new administration to reconstitute these bodies in accordance with their respective enabling laws.

The affected members have been formally notified, and the President has expressed gratitude for their service, wishing them well in their future endeavors.

However, it is essential to note that this directive excludes commissions that are independent constitutional creations, which are not subject to the Presidential (Transition) Act.

In the interim, the management of these bodies has been instructed to seek clearance from the Chief of Staff before making any major decisions.

This measure ensures continuity and stability in the governance of these institutions until they are reconstituted.

-BY Daniel Bampoe