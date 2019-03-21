Mahama, Rawlings Mourn Dr. Kwabena Adjei

NDC’S Presidential Candidate, John Dramani Mahama and former President Jerry John Rawlings, on Thursday joined the family and mourners to observe the traditional one week ceremony of the late Dr. Kwabena Adjei, a former Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Dr. Adjei is a former Member of Parliament for Biakoye, a former Minister for Agriculture and a former Majority Leader in Parliament. He died on Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at the age of 76.

Present at the ceremony were leading members of the NDC led by Party Founder and former president Jerry John Rawlings, Vice Chairman of the Council of Elders Alhaji Mahama Iddrisu, former Speaker of Parliament Edward Doe Adjaho, NDC Chairman Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, General Secretary Johnson Aseidu Nketia and the Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament Alban Bagbin.

Others were Majority Leader Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu, former Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, Mr. Ato Ahwoi, Professor Kwamena Ahwoi and national executives of the party.

The late Dr. Kwabena Adjei will be buried in his hometown, Nkonya, in the Volta Region on Saturday June 01, 2019, after a memorial service in Accra on May 31, 2019.