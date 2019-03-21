Vigilantism Meeting: NDC Replies NPP

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

THE NATIONAL Democratic Congress (NDC) has responded with gratitude, an invitation extended to it by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) for both parties to meet this week and deliberate on the possible disbandment of political parties’ vigilante groups.

It would be recalled that the NPP, in a letter dated March 15, 2019 signed by its General Secretary, John Boadu, called on the NDC to a meeting over the matter.

The said letter was addressed to the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo.

But in a reply, the NDC expressed gratitude for the invite and said it will pursue the issue to ensure that both parties meet.

It, however, did not state clearly whether it will be able to meet the NPP this week as earlier suggested.

However, the NDC indicated that organised violence has become pronounced in the country, not only at the intra-party or the inter- party levels.

The party stated in the letter signed by Mr. Ofosu Ampofo that organised violence has been pronounced also in the land sector and in chieftaincy affairs.

Thus, acknowledging the wisdom in President Akufo-Addo’s push to pass a legislation to deal with the violence, the NDC maintained that a national consensus on the matter will also be necessary.

It asked the president to remain supportive to both the NPP and NDC as they find ways to meet and deliberate over the matter.

According to the party, the organised violence has become a threat to national security and, thus, it was important that both parties and other key stakeholders meet over the matter.

The NDC urged the president to instruct his ministries to take steps to disband militias in the country.

President Akufo-Addo, it would be recalled, asked the NPP and NDC to meet over the matter when he delivered his third State of the Nation’s Address (SoNA) on February 21, 2019.

Failure to meet within a week after the State of the Nation’s Address, he had pointed out, would compel him to pass a legislation to deal with the vigilantism menace.

Both parties failed to meet as demanded, forcing the president to instruct the Attorney General to prepare a law that will deal with the menace.



BY Melvin Tarlue