Mahama Reaffirms Commitment To National Security

President John Dramani Mahama has reaffirmed Ghana’s commitment to national security and counter-terrorism efforts, emphasising the government’s vigilance against threats of violent extremism and terrorism.

Speaking at the State of the Nation Address, Mr. Mahama noted that his government is taking proactive measures to prevent and counter violent extremism and terrorism. This, he said, is through the enhancement of defence mechanisms through diplomacy, counter-intelligence, information sharing, infrastructure development, and acquisition of specialised technologies.

“In our efforts to safeguard our citizens, territory, and democracy, we remain vigilant against the threats of violent extremism and terrorism.

“Therefore, we are resolute in enhancing our defence mechanisms through diplomacy, counter-intelligence, information sharing, infrastructure development, and acquisition of specialised technologies,” he stressed.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged the housing shortfall of over 17,000 units challenge by the Ghana Armed Forces, stating that “we recognise that the inadequate state of barrack accommodation must be addressed promptly. In addition to housing, we will prioritise improvements to ration and fuel supplies for our security forces.”

Mr. Mahama also added that while his government works to expand and improve facilities at the 37 Military Hospital—complemented by the recently restored Oxygen Plant, it remains committed to finishing the delayed Afari (Kumasi) Military Hospital, which is a top priority for his government.

He further revealed that the Ministry of Defence is burdened with approximately GH¢3.7 billion in debt, a figure that continues to grow as new undisclosed debts are uncovered.

“The demands of our Army, Navy, and Air Force continue to rise, necessitating modern platforms for effective operations.

“Despite these financial challenges, I am confident that the Ghana Armed Forces possesses the human resources necessary to revitalise the Defence Industries Holding Company (DIHOC), which can support the government’s efforts,” he added.

Mr. Mahama bemoaned the troubling proliferation of military-grade weapons in unauthorised hands.

“These weapons pose a significant threat to our national security and constitutional democracy, endangering the safety of all Ghanaians and potentially exacerbating existing conflicts, such as chieftaincy disputes and armed robbery,” he added.

He acknowledged that upon assuming office, his government pursued a responsible approach to account for these unregistered weapons while maintaining stability within the security apparatus.

“I am pleased to report that we have made substantial progress and are committed to ensuring that those responsible for this situation are brought to justice,” he said.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke