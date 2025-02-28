Rift In Shama NDC Over Landing Beach Committee

There is simmering rift in the Shama constituency branch of the ruling National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region following an attempt to create a Landing Beach Committee in the constituency.

According to information gathered, the constituency executives of the NDC in the area are not happy that a Landing Beach Committee is being formed in the ancient fishing town of Shama without their involvement.

They have accused the office of the Member of Parliament (MP) for Shama, who is also the Minister for Fisheries and Aquaculture, for unilaterally considering forming the committee.

According to the peeved constituency NDC executives, the alleged unilateral decision will be counterproductive and could obstruct the determination of the party to meet the high expectations of the constituents.

They noted that the establishment of the Landing Beach Committee is a critical move that affects the livelihoods of the fisher folks.

“So we expect that the creation of the committee would be done through broad consultation with key stakeholders, including the constituency executives.

“However, the MP’s contemplation of forming the committee without due engagements is unacceptable and a direct affront to party structures and democratic principles.

“Such a move does not only undermines party structures but also sets a dangerous precedent and doesn’t ensure transparency and fairness in the distribution of premix fuel and other resources,” they indicated in a statement.

They have therefore called for immediate halt to any unilateral moves to form the Landing Beach Committee without proper consultation with the constituency executives.

The executives have also called for full adherence to party structures and established processes to ensure inclusivity and fairness in decision-making.

“Any committee formed without the involvement of the constituency executives lacks legitimacy and will not be recognised.

“We call for the intervention by the national and regional leadership of the NDC to prevent any further attempts to sideline constituency leadership in such critical matters,” they said in the statement.

