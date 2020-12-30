Mahama Reveals Why He’s Challenging Election Results

Former President John Mahama has revealed why he has taken the decision to contest the results of the December 7, 2020 presidential election.

According to him, indeed in 2012 when the election was called in his favor, his opponent, then opposition leader, Nana Akufo-Addo, challenged the results and took the matter to court.

He revealed that some people have asked him what he hopes to achieve by challenging the results of the election.

He said “let me tell you, I want perhaps the very same thing that my opponent wanted when in 2012 he challenged the results of that election. I want the removal of doubt.”

By Melvin Tarlue