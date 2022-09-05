Mahama Runs Away From GH¢14m Ex-gratia

Former President John Dramani Mahama has denied receiving GH¢14 million in ex gratia.

He has therefore challenged the offices of the Chief of Staff and the Presidency to provide proof of him ever receiving such money.

A statement issued by Joyce Bawa Mogtari, Special Aide to John Mahama on Monday, September 5, 2022 in response to allegations by Bono Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Kwame Baffoe, popularly known as Abronye DC said the former president did not take such an amount in 2013 or at any other time in his 25-year-old “distinguished” public service.

Abronye DC had alleged that Mr Mahama took home the “fattest” ex gratia of GH¢14 million in 2013.

“We urge the public to ignore the unintelligent rants of the said Kwame Baffoe who has gained notoriety for fabricating and propagating falsehood on behalf of Nana Akufo-Addo against John Mahama. His claims are false,” she said.

The Office of John Dramani challenged doubters to go for records at the Office of the Chief of Staff or the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department for proof.

“It will be surprising if any such payment had been made to the former President and has not been reflected in any of the numerous Auditor General’s reports presented to Parliament since 2013,” she claimed.

Ms Bawa Mogtari, a cousin of the former president and former deputy Minister of Transport, stated that the allegation by Abronye is only “a failed decoy to suppress the national discussions about the hardship Ghanaians are going through because of the clueless, inept, hopeless incompetence and poor governance of the Akufo–Addo and Bawumia administration”.

“It is a porous response to John Mahama’s promise to urgently re-look and review issues related to the emoluments of Article 71 office holders including ex–gratia payments.

“We want to reiterate the points made by President Mahama recently that a next NDC Government will run an administration with a leaner government and far less ministers than Ghana has ever seen and ensure a cut in waste and exercise of frugality in everything Government does.”

