Mahama Runs To Defend Alan Over Plot To Reduce NPP Ashanti Votes

John Mahama

In a press release issued on Saturday, the Mahama 2024 Campaign denied any knowledge or affiliation with a group called the “Social Democratic Forum.”

The release responded to claims made by the Forum, suggesting that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) is overly relying on Alan Kyeremanten and his Butterfly Movement for political gains in the Ashanti Region.

The Mahama 2024 Campaign clarified that the NDC has no connection to the purported group and accused the NPP of creating the group to divert attention from the growing dissatisfaction in the Ashanti Region regarding their rule.

The NPP has been criticized for their alleged mismanagement of the economy, corruption, nepotism, and arrogance of power. These factors have led to a significant swell of support for the NDC in the region.

The statement released by the Social Democratic Forum was deemed that the NDC, as the largest opposition party in Ghana, is open to cooperating with other forces interested in dislodging the NPP from power by over relying on Alan Kyerematen’s and his Afranfrato Movement to reduce vote of the ruling government in the Ashanti Region.

But the Mahama Campaign Team said that they have not relied on any specific organization or party to carry out their duties and responsibilities as a political party.

According to them, the focus of the NDC and the Mahama 2024 Campaign remains on organizing and mobilizing for the upcoming December elections with their message of “Building the Ghana we want together.”

The press release was signed by Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Special Aide to John Mahama, on Saturday, February 17, 2024.

By Vincent Kubi