Mahama Second Witness, Kpessa-Whyte Mounts Witness Box

Former National Service Director, Dr. Michael Kpessa-Whyte, will mount the witness box for the petitioner, former President John Dramani Mahama, in the 2020 Presidential Election Petition on Tuesday, February 2, 2021.

Dr Kpessa-Whyte is one of the two representatives of the Petitioner stationed at the Collation Centre (“Strongroom”) of the First Respondent (Electoral Commission), during the Presidential Election held on December, 7, 2020.

In his witness statement, he said “I testify in support of Petitioner’s case as contained in his Petition.”

He said as one of the Petitioner’s representatives in EC’s “Strongroom”, “I noticed many material irregularities during the entire process of the December 7, 2020 Presidential Election.

Dr. Kpessa-Whyte said consequently, he and his colleague representative at the “strongroom”, Robert Joseph Mettle-Nunoo, brought the “many material irregularities” to the immediate attention of Petitioner and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the political party on whose ticket the Petitioner contested as candidate for the office of President in the Presidential Election.

Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, also a witness for the Petitioner, after presenting his witness statement and has since been cross-examined by the Respondents’ lawyers and discharged by the court.

Former President, John Dramani Mahama has filed a petition at the Supreme Court seeking an annulment of the Presidential Election results and a re-run of the election between him and Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo who is the second Respondent in the petition, claiming that nobody had 50%.

The Petition is also seeking a mandatory injunction, directing the First Respondent, the Electoral Commission to proceed to conduct a second election between the petitioner and the 2nd respondent as the candidates, as required under Articles 63 (4) and (5) of the 1992 constitutions.

GNA