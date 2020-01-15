Mahama Shouldn’t Come Near Presidency Again – Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah

Sekou Nkrumah, son of first President Kwame Nkrumah, has said that former President John Mahama should not be allowed to come near the presidency again because his thinking is not futuristic.

He said he has no problem if Ghanaians decide to give another four years to President Akufo-Addo and Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

His opinion about the presidency and the former President’s bid is contained in the following:

“I honestly don’t think Mahama deserves another shot at the presidency! And I have no problem with another four years of NPP.

It is not like we don’t know what JM can do? We know exactly how he performed as a leader; he brought nothing new to the table, and it was business as usual! I believe this is a deadly recipe for disaster in a developing country as ours.

What we need is a dynamic leadership with the capacity to build. And I am not talking about the so-called infrastructure the NDC taunts as Mahama’s legacy! I am talking about building a future with a mindset of 2020 not 1920!

What I mean is that you don’t create a new world when your mind is still living in the past!

For example, building schools for the future is not creating classroom blocks with enough room to fill desks and chairs, rather for our kids to have access to technology through the digital world! Digital literacy is the way forward.”

Source: Myjoyonline.com