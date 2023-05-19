Mahama Storms Kumawu

Newly elected Presidential Candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, this afternoon arrived in Kumawu in the Ashanti Region to canvas for votes.

The former President is leading a delegation to the Constituency to campaign for the party’s parliamentary candidate in the Tuesday by-election.

Already the leadership of the NDC is in the constituency supporting the candidate, Akwasi Amankwah, and his executives in the campaign.

Former President Mahama is joining the national chairman and others already on the ground to lend his support to the campaign.

Mr. Mahama is expected to call on the chief of Kumawu, before meeting various groupings to campaign.

The by-election is slated for May 23, 2023, followings the death of the MP for the constituency who will be buried on Saturday.

-BY Daniel Bampoe