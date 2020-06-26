Mahama To Name Running Mate

John Mahama

A Member of Parliament (MP) for Tamale Central and a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has hinted that the flag bearer of the party will mention his running mate by the end of June 2020.

Despite being sure of when the running mate will be mentioned, Inusah Fuseini could not mention which section of Ghana the chosen one will be coming from or any clue that could be linked to former President Mahama’s running mate.

Mr. Fuseini was speaking in an interview on a Bolgatanga-based radio station (A1Radio) on Thursday, June 25.

When asked if the person is a popular Ghanaian and also well known in the NDC, the Tamale Central MP said, “…just wait for the person to be mentioned then everyone will see and appreciate the person…”

He was, however, quick to say that he (Inusah Fuseini) was not in the list, adding, “President Mahama is my brother and so he will not select me as his running mate.”

The NDC has barely five months to go into a major election, one that the party is leaving no stone unturned to win and yet the flag bearer has no running mate to support his campaign.

For some sympathizers of the NDC in the Bolgatanga Municipality, their flag bearer’s inability to mention a running mate to date is worrying, especially when their opponents in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) tease them with the situation on a daily basis.

Some of them who spoke with DAILY GUIDE in response to Inusah Fuseini’s hint said they were relieved and would wait for the announcement at the end of June 2020.

FROM: Ebo Bruce-Quansah, Bolgatanga