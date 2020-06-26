Ejisuhene Eats Humble Pie

Oguakro Afrane Okese IV

THE PARAMOUNT Chief of Ejisu, Oguakro Afrane Okese IV, has rendered an unqualified apology to the sitting Member of Parliament (MP) for Ejisu, Kwabena Owusu Aduomi, after referring to him as ‘a foolish MP’.

“I honestly and sincerely apologize to you, your able supporters and all and sundry for using such unprintable words on you. I am sorry for what happened,” the chief apologized in a press release.

The revered traditional leader is alleged to have used the unprintable words on the lawmaker, who lost the New Patriotic Party (NPP) primary last Saturday at Ejisu to a young lawyer, John Kumah.

This was when the winner, John Kumah, and his supporters paid a courtesy call on the Ejisuhene at his palace after the primary.

“I will only advise you to be careful and do only what the electorate want; it is true that parliamentarians do not construct roads and other projects, but you can lobby for them to be done if you set your mind to do it unless you want to behave like that foolish Owusu Aduomi who did nothing for us,” the chief is reported to have said.

The Ejisuhene admitted that he erred by using foul words on the MP, who is a royal of the Ejisu Kyidom Stool and for that matter his son, admitting that he was emotional in his remarks.

“I genuinely feel very sad on my part as Omanhene of Ejisu Traditional Area to have made such derogatory comments about you in my speech,” Oguakro Afrane Okese IV stated.

He said even though the incumbent MP had persistently refused to heed his advice as a son that should not be a justification for such comments to have been made in public against him.

“I am even short of words to express to you how sorry I am for displaying such an act of disrespect towards you,” he added.

Oguakro Afrane Okese IV, who claims to be willing to continue working with Owusu Aduomi, said “I look forward to hearing from you and putting this very matter behind us.”

Meanwhile, Owusu Aduomi is reported to have taken the chief’s foul language against him in good faith and has appealed to his supporters to remain calm and not respond harshly to the chief.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi