Mahama To Regularize ‘Okada’ For Commercial Transport

President John Mahama has hinted that the government will regularize motor cycles, tricycles popularly referred to as ‘Okada’ as a commercial passenger transport.

The President who announced this when he delivered his State of the Nation (SONA) address today said the move is as a result of the important role motor cycles play as a more convenient mode of transport.

He said, “Motorcycles and tricycles, commonly known as ‘Okada’, hold significant potential as a more convenient, timely, safe, and cost-effective mode of transportation”.

He said though the Road Traffic Regulations of 2012 (L.I. 2180) prohibit licensing motorcycles and tricycles for fare-paying passengers, the Ministry will amend the regulatory framework to regularize their use for commercial passenger transport.

The President indicated that road network is the cornerstone of the country’s infrastructure, facilitating over 90% of the transportation of goods and services across the country.

He also indicated that the proportion of poor roads has increased, especially in urban areas, where the number of roads in disrepair increased from 46% in 2015 to 57% by 2021.

According to him, though current commitments for road projects is GH¢105 billion with considerable challenges, the NDC government remains steadfast in its commitment to prioritise vital infrastructure projects aimed at addressing the pressing backlog of poor roads.

President Mahama further noted that the government’s strategy to deal with the challenges in the road sector will be anchored in executing flagship initiatives under its “Big Push” Programme which will see major rehabilitation of many key roads.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah