Mahama To Visit Techiman Over Election Violence

John Mahama

The 2020 presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is expected to pay a visit to the Bono East Regional Capital, Techiman.

A statement dated December 15, 2020 and signed by the Bono East Regional Secretary of the NDC, Mohammed Shamsudeen Ali, said Mr Mahama will on Wednesday, December 16, 2020, pay a visit to Techiman.

According to the statement, upon his arrival, he will pay a courtesy call on the Techiman Traditional Council and then have a solidarity visit to the family of those who have lost their lives in the battle to see NDC win power and those who were injured in the same course.

The Regional EC office and the Techiman South Constituency EC office will feel his presence and this visit will accord him the opportunity to interact with the leadership of the party, supporters, sympathizers and faithfuls of the party within the region, the statement added.

It said by this release all Constituencies within the region are invited to make this visit a memorable one.

By Melvin Tarlue