REGSEC Warns NDC Supporters In Tamale

Salifu Saeed with COP Timothy Yoosa Bonga

The Northern Regional Security Council (REGSEC), has sent a strong caution to the Organisers of the impending demonstration by supporters of the National Democratic Congress Party in the Tamale Metropolis, which is scheduled to come off tomorrow Wednesday, December 16.

REGSEC cautioned organizers to ensure that their supporters do not engage in any act that will undermine the peace and security of the Metropolis.

A statement signed by the Northern Regional Minister who doubles as the chairman of REGSEC , Salifu Saeed said REGSEC has accordingly directed the Police administration to engage the organisers of the march to agree on the ‘Dos’ and ‘Donts’ as well as the defined routes, to ensure that other law abiding citizens in the metropolis are able to engage in their normal duties and businesses without any hindrance.

The statement further said REGSEC , has called on the entire citizenry and especially sections opposed to the march, to exercise restraint to avoid any possible clashes.

“REGSEC assures all that Security Agencies will provide the needed security to ensure that the peace of the Metropolis is maintained. We call for total cooperation with the Security Agencies in that direction.”

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the Northern region will on Wednesday, December 16, 2020 embark on a demonstration in the Tamale metropolis to register their disagreement over the declaration of the December 7 presidential results in favor of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Former president John Dramani Mahama has publicly insisted that the December 7 election was flawed and therefore refused to accept the elections results declared by the Electoral Commission (EC) of Ghana.

Mr. Mahama is expected to address party supporters during the march in Tamale in the Northern Region tomorrow.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale