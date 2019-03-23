Mahama Wakes Up To Reality Of Bad Roads

Former President John Mahama

FORMER PRESIDENT John Mahama appears to have awaken to the dangers of bad roads and their contributions to fatal accidents in the country.

This follows the two fatal accidents in the Central and Brong Ahafo Regions.

The two separate accidents at Kintampo and Ekumfi Dunkwa left about 90 persons dead and several others injured.

Mr. Mahama in a statement expressed that roads in Ghana “…are becoming killing fields and road safety continues to be a major challenge.”

He threw a challenge to the Akufo-Addo’s administration not to relent in its efforts to make roads safer in Ghana.

He said “all stakeholders on road safety- the licensing authority, drivers unions, Police, Road safety commission, and Government- must not relent in their efforts to make our roads safer.”

Statistics

Interestingly, under his watch as President roads in Ghana remained poor forms, leading to the deaths of thousands of travelers annually.

He was apparently adamant to the challenges of bad roads during his tenure.

For instance in 2014, DGN Online gathered that about 1,856 persons were killed in road crashes.

Again, in 2015, statistics show that 1,634 persons were killed across Ghana in road crashes.

The number of fatalities increased to 2,198 deaths in 2016 which was Mr. Mahama’s last year in power.

The number of fatalities reduced marginally in 2017 from 2,198 in the previous year to 2,076.

In 2018 which was the second year of President Akufo-Addo in office, the number of deaths increased to 2,341.

BY Melvin Tarlue