Mahama Woos Okada Boys With Legalization Of Business

John Mahama

The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, has reiterated his commitment to legalizing the operations of ‘okada’ riders if he emerges victorious in the upcoming December polls.

Mr. Mahama also unveiled plans to introduce electric motorbikes for commercial use, alongside providing training programs for riders to ensure proper regulation of the business.

Currently illegal, motorbikes and tricycles are widely utilized for commercial activities across the nation, particularly in rural areas where they serve as the primary mode of transportation.

During a dialogue with residents of Worawora in the Biakoye Constituency of the Oti Region, Mr. Mahama declared, “If we come into power, we will legalize okada business. We will train you on how to operate within the business, emphasizing that merely being able to ride motorbikes does not automatically qualify one as a commercial rider. We will register all operators to ensure regulated operations.”

Mr. Mahama further revealed plans for the introduction of electric motorbikes, running on electricity and promising reduced energy consumption in comparison to fuel-based vehicles.

He emphasized the environmental benefits of electric bikes, stating that once charged at night, they are ready for use.

In September 2020, Mr. Mahama had announced intentions to procure motorcycles to bolster the commercial transport sector if elected in the December elections.

He assured that riders would receive support through flexible payment schemes aimed at facilitating individual ownership of the vehicles, consequently boosting employment opportunities in the country. This vision aligns with the NDC party’s manifesto, which includes the legalization of the ‘Okada’ business.

However, Mr. Mahama’s proposals to formalize the ‘Okada’ business faced resistance from the NPP government, underscoring a divergence in policy approaches toward the sector.

By Vincent Kubi