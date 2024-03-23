CHRAJ Deputy Commissioner, Richard Ackom Quayson Is Dead

In a shocking turn of events, the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Richard Ackom Quayson, has tragically passed away.

The news was announced in a notice dated March 22, 2024, and signed by Henry Ashley, the Director of Human Resources and Administration, on behalf of the Commissioner.

According to the notice, Mr. Quayson’s death occurred unexpectedly on March 21, 2024, following a brief illness.

The statement issued by CHRAJ expressed deep sorrow, stating, “It is with a heavy heart that we inform members of staff of the death of our Deputy Commissioner (APR), Richard Ackom Quayson.” It highlighted his dedication and commitment to the organization, acknowledging the immense loss his passing represents.

Richard Ackom Quayson began his career at the Commission in 1993 as a senior legal officer.

Prior to his tenure at CHRAJ, he worked as a legal officer at the Office of the Ombudsman, the predecessor institution to CHRAJ, from 1987 to 1993. During his exemplary career, Mr. Quayson served as the regional director for the Western and Central Regions before being appointed as the Deputy Commissioner in August 2005.

As Deputy Commissioner, Mr. Quayson played a pivotal role in overseeing the Commission’s anti-corruption mandate and spearheading public education and research efforts.

His commitment to fighting corruption and promoting human rights has left an indelible mark on the institution and the nation as a whole.

The news of Richard Ackom Quayson’s untimely passing has sent shockwaves through the Commission and the wider community. Colleagues and friends have expressed their grief and shared fond memories of his professionalism, wisdom, and unwavering dedication to justice.

The nation mourns the loss of a remarkable public servant, as Richard Ackom Quayson’s legacy is remembered and celebrated.

His contributions to advancing human rights and combating corruption have left an enduring impact, and he will be sorely missed.

The Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice, as well as the entire nation, extend their deepest condolences to Mr. Quayson’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

By Vincent Kubi