Maiden Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit Set For July 2025

The Maiden Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit has been scheduled to take place in Saskatchewan in Canada in July 2025.

The event which is organised by Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana (GEN-Ghana) and Voazok Agritours Canada is scheduled for July 16-17, 2025, at Innovation Place, Saskatchewan, Canada.

This groundbreaking summit aims to create a dynamic platform for collaboration, innovation, and sustainable development within the agribusiness sectors of Canada and Ghana.

It will bring together leaders, policymakers, investors, researchers, and entrepreneurs to exchange ideas, foster partnerships, and explore cutting-edge opportunities that drive economic transformation and food security.

The Summit will feature a combination of keynote speeches, panel discussions, workshops, exhibitions, networking sessions, and business matchmaking activities.

The summit will be organized over 2 days, with each day focusing on specific themes or topics relevant to the agribusiness sector.

It also seeks to facilitate collaboration, share knowledge and best practices, promote investment opportunities, support capacity building, foster networking and partnerships, and drive innovation and sustainability.

The summit is being organised under the following themes; ‘Agricultural Value Chain Development: Enhancing Efficiency, Productivity, and Competitiveness Across Agribusiness Value Chains, From Farm To Fork.’

• Agro-processing and value addition: promoting value addition, processing, and packaging of agricultural products to create higher value and expand market opportunities.

• Agri-tech and Innovation: Harnessing technology and innovation to drive efficiency sustainability, and resilience in agricultural production, processing, and distribution.

• Market Access and Trade Facilitation: Exploring opportunities for export-oriented agriculture, market access, trade facilitation, and international partnerships to enhance global competitiveness.

• Sustainable Agriculture and Climate Resilience: Addressing challenges related to climate change, environmental sustainability, and natural resource management in agricultural production systems.

A statement issued by the organisers indicated that “At GEN-Ghana, we are deeply committed to fostering entrepreneurial growth and innovation across all sectors, especially in agribusiness, which holds tremendous potential for economic transformation in Ghana and beyond co-hosting the Canada-Ghana

It said Agribusiness Summit 2025 aligns perfectly with its mission to connect entrepreneurs, investors, and stakeholders to unlock opportunities, share knowledge, and drive sustainable development.

“This summit is a platform to amplify the voices of agribusiness leaders, showcase Ghana’s potential on the global stage, and strengthen the ties between our two nations. We look forward to co-creating an event that will inspire action and deliver lasting impact for businesses and communities,” Stephen Gyasi-Kwaw, Country Founder/MD, Global Entrepreneurship Network-Ghana, said.

“Voazok Agritours is honored to co-host the Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit 2025, a groundbreaking event dedicated to fostering innovation, collaboration, and growth within the agribusiness sector.

As a champion for sustainable agricultural practices and cross-cultural exchange, we see this summit as a unique opportunity to bridge expertise from Canada and Ghana, empowering stakeholders to address global food security challenges while unlocking economic potential. Together, we aim to inspire a new era of agribusiness excellence that will benefit communities, businesses, and the environment for generations to come, “ Derrick Owusu-Kodua, CEO, of Voazok Agritours Incorporated, Canada, added.

“As the Chair of the Advisory Committee for the Canada-Ghana Agribusiness Summit 2025, I am deeply honored to help guide this transformative initiative. This summit represents a powerful platform for fostering innovation, building partnerships, and driving sustainable growth across the agribusiness sector in both Canada and Ghana.

By uniting industry leaders, policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors, we aim to unlock new opportunities and create a future where agribusiness serves as a cornerstone for economic development and food security. Together, we are shaping a legacy of collaboration and resilience in global agribusiness,” Dr Marry Bur, Professor Emerita, College of Agriculture and Bioresources, University of Saskatchewan and Former Principal Investigator for the Technical Education for Modernizing Agriculture in Ghana (TEDMAG, noted.