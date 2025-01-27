MMDAs Will Be Under Strict Supervision – Ahmed Ibrahim

Ahmed Ibrahim addressing department head during his first day at work

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs, Ahmed Ibrahim, has declared that the 261 Metropolitan and Municipal District Assemblies (MMDAs) will be under strict supervision to ensure efficiency and transparency during his tenure.

Addressing heads of departments under the ministry during his first day at work, he mentioned that heads of the local government service have not been under strict oversight, leading to a situation where many personnel do not report to work, believing they are effectively autonomous.

To rectify this, he emphasised that under his tenure he would bring this personnel under the Ministry of Local Government.

“This will ensure that my chief director, along with various other directors and the Minister, can provide the necessary supervision. Currently, there are approximately 40,000 workers distributed among 261 MMDAs. If we divide this number evenly, each assembly should have around 150 staff members.

“However, upon visiting these assemblies, we often find only 20 or 30 employees present. The question arises: where are the others? They are on the payroll but are not fulfilling their duties,” he lamented.

Mr. Ibrahim reiterated that he will conduct a thorough headcount to identify those who are diligently working and those who are not, adding that his assessment will help determine whether these positions are vacant or if individuals are simply not attending work.

“It is imperative that we establish ethical governance and leadership within our local government structures. Change must begin at the grassroots level. If you are present, you are part of the solution; if you are absent, we need to know why. We will implement a headcount of assembly members to ensure accountability. This will help us verify the claim that there are about 40,000 staff employed under local governance.

“Additionally, I have been informed that between 2017 and now, approximately 14,000 new workers have been hired. We must address this situation transparently and effectively” he said.

Mr. Ibrahim indicated that the merger of Local Government, Chieftaincy, and Religious Affairs as one entity is to ensure synergy and emphasize the role of these institutions in deepening decentralisation and local governance to ensure effective service delivery to the citizens.

“In this regard, my primary focus will be on deepening decentralisation and local governance, strengthening the chieftaincy institution to perform their roles, and providing the necessary facilitation for religious institutions to equally perform their assigned roles.

“The Ministry will also focus very much on sanitation and waste management with the intention to keep our cities and towns healthy and clean” he assured.

By Prince Fiifi Yorke