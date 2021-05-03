Maintain The Momentum

We are excited that at last the Ghana Police Service has responded to the security challenges posed by the many illegal ECOWAS immigrants in Kasoa in the Central Region.

DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong, the Central Regional Police Commander, deserves plaudits for responding to the unacceptable security situation that has prevailed in Kasoa for too long.

We are glad to be associated with the efforts at restoring normalcy in what has now become a restive part of the Central Region.

We have done three or so commentaries about Kasoa in which we demanded that something should be done about the situation.

That the Central Regional Police Command has responded accordingly suggests that we have been heard. Listening to the people and responding accordingly is an attribute of a good law enforcement system.

We wish to however ask that the momentum should be maintained as slacking in that direction can lead to the criminals devising sophisticated methods of outwitting the law enforcement formation.

There was an earlier military swoop on the suburb but nothing substantial was realized as the status quo persisted. Indeed, more headline attracting crimes were committed after that show of military muscle.

DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong appears to be using the rulebook of community policing which is the most effective under the prevailing circumstances.

Chiefs, opinion and religious leaders among others must be engaged by law enforcement for an effective and efficient intelligence gathering mechanism and action.

In a location where criminals have found a safe haven only the foregoing approach can flush them out.

It is for this reason that we are thrilled by the regional police command’s approach when she encouraged chiefs and others to join her command to tackle the security challenge in Kasoa.

She should also ensure that her men and women do not leak information about pending operations to the criminals. The confidentialities of informants should be guarded strictly. This is the only way to have members of the community cooperate with law enforcement.

If DCOP Habiba Twumasi-Sarpong succeeds with this model it can be replicated across the country.

Community policing can be effective in reducing to the barest minimum the rate of crime in society if it is implemented properly.

It appears to have been de-emphasised after an initial pomp and pageantry which accompanied its inauguration, bicycle patrol et al.

There is a stark correlation between the Ghana Police Service and the Ghana Immigration Service in dealing with ECOWAS immigrants-spawned crime.

It is advised therefore that when major swoops are planned by the Police the collaboration of the immigration personnel is sought.

By their training and constant interaction with foreigners, immigration officers have the eyes to detect non-citizens living here illegally.

The idea is not xenophobic driven but just to ensure that we are not saddled with security challenges like the Takoradi incident in which four girls were abducted and murdered by the now sentenced Nigerians.

With over a thousand Nigerian fugitives now at large and possibly hiding in Ghana, involving immigration officers in future clampdown should not be ignored as a matter of urgency.